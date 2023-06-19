Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) is expecting 0.89% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.74, plunging -3.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.80 and dropped to $17.00 before settling in for the closing price of $17.62. Within the past 52 weeks, HOLI’s price has moved between $13.70 and $20.43.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 10.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.40%. With a float of $54.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4398 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.86, operating margin of +9.13, and the pretax margin is +13.40.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 40.50%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.63) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +11.40 while generating a return on equity of 7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.83% during the next five years compared to 3.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68 and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.14 million, its volume of 0.24 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s (HOLI) raw stochastic average was set at 47.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.56 in the near term. At $18.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.96.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.09 billion based on 61,595K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 707,460 K and income totals 83,180 K. The company made 167,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.