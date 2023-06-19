HSDT (Helius Medical Technologies Inc.) climbed 2.48 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On June 16, 2023, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) opened at $0.22, higher 2.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2278 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for HSDT have ranged from $0.14 to $2.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.40% at the time writing. With a float of $27.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.17, operating margin of -1875.35, and the pretax margin is -1788.06.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is 2.36%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 19,946. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 80,041 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 332,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s President and CEO bought 89,300 for $0.31, making the entire transaction worth $27,835. This insider now owns 308,003 shares in total.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1788.06 while generating a return on equity of -145.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Looking closely at Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1769, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2798. However, in the short run, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2309. Second resistance stands at $0.2433. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2587. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2031, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1877. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1753.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Key Stats

There are currently 28,215K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 790 K according to its annual income of -14,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 110 K and its income totaled -2,490 K.