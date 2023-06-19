Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

June 16, 2023, Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) trading session started at the price of $84.37, that was 1.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.42 and dropped to $84.19 before settling in for the closing price of $83.66. A 52-week range for HURN has been $58.00 – $87.44.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 7.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 26.10%. With a float of $18.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4609 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.53, operating margin of +9.47, and the pretax margin is +9.37.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Huron Consulting Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Huron Consulting Group Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 112,937. In this transaction EVP, CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $75.29, taking the stock ownership to the 47,798 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s CEO and President bought 2,000 for $72.48, making the entire transaction worth $144,960. This insider now owns 110,286 shares in total.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.66) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +6.52 while generating a return on equity of 13.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.50% during the next five years compared to 19.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s (HURN) raw stochastic average was set at 86.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $85.33 in the near term. At $85.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $86.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.87.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) Key Stats

There are 19,212K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.61 billion. As of now, sales total 1,159 M while income totals 75,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 326,390 K while its last quarter net income were 13,420 K.