Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) last year’s performance of -2.33% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 16, 2023, Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) opened at $2.00, higher 5.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $1.9658 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Price fluctuations for HYPR have ranged from $0.68 to $2.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.60% at the time writing. With a float of $53.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 136 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.31, operating margin of -1068.27, and the pretax margin is -1073.73.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hyperfine Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 31.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 2,169. In this transaction CMO and Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 1,735 shares at a rate of $1.25, taking the stock ownership to the 78,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,613 for $1.39, making the entire transaction worth $7,802. This insider now owns 110,456 shares in total.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1073.73 while generating a return on equity of -47.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR)

Looking closely at Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Hyperfine Inc.’s (HYPR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.20. However, in the short run, Hyperfine Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.16. Second resistance stands at $2.22. The third major resistance level sits at $2.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.85.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) Key Stats

There are currently 71,077K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 142.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,810 K according to its annual income of -73,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,640 K and its income totaled -12,160 K.