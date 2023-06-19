Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) volume exceeds 0.37 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 16, 2023, Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) opened at $31.42, lower -0.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.42 and dropped to $30.88 before settling in for the closing price of $31.29. Price fluctuations for IIIN have ranged from $22.39 to $38.27 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 16.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.80% at the time writing. With a float of $18.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.86, operating margin of +19.50, and the pretax margin is +19.56.

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Metal Fabrication industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Insteel Industries Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 155,878. In this transaction Vice President, Sec. and CLO of this company sold 4,908 shares at a rate of $31.76, taking the stock ownership to the 16,535 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Vice President, Sec. and CLO sold 3,285 for $30.51, making the entire transaction worth $100,225. This insider now owns 15,292 shares in total.

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +15.12 while generating a return on equity of 36.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 40.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 507.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)

Looking closely at Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 98113.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Insteel Industries Inc.’s (IIIN) raw stochastic average was set at 74.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.47. However, in the short run, Insteel Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.49. Second resistance stands at $31.72. The third major resistance level sits at $32.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.41.

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) Key Stats

There are currently 19,425K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 608.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 826,830 K according to its annual income of 125,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 159,050 K and its income totaled 5,100 K.