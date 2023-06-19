Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) is -2.12% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $140.22, down -1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $140.22 and dropped to $135.84 before settling in for the closing price of $139.78. Over the past 52 weeks, IPAR has traded in a range of $64.52-$161.17.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 12.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.70%. With a float of $17.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 527 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.90, operating margin of +18.59, and the pretax margin is +17.87.

Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Inter Parfums Inc. is 43.45%, while institutional ownership is 61.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 68,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $137.00, taking the stock ownership to the 250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director sold 1,250 for $137.50, making the entire transaction worth $171,879. This insider now owns 750 shares in total.

Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.41) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +11.13 while generating a return on equity of 20.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Inter Parfums Inc.’s (IPAR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR)

Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.81.

During the past 100 days, Inter Parfums Inc.’s (IPAR) raw stochastic average was set at 53.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $140.06 in the near term. At $142.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $144.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.57. The third support level lies at $131.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.48 billion has total of 32,013K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,087 M in contrast with the sum of 120,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 311,720 K and last quarter income was 54,070 K.