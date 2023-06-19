Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) posted a -10.67% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.50, down -6.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.545 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. Over the past 52 weeks, INTZ has traded in a range of $0.95-$5.77.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.50%. With a float of $14.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.07 million.

The firm has a total of 63 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.45, operating margin of -216.27, and the pretax margin is -215.55.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Intrusion Inc. is 5.20%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 33,868. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 11,358 shares at a rate of $2.98, taking the stock ownership to the 1,052,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 35,142 for $3.08, making the entire transaction worth $108,406. This insider now owns 1,064,338 shares in total.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -215.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intrusion Inc.’s (INTZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Intrusion Inc., INTZ], we can find that recorded value of 0.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 55410.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Intrusion Inc.’s (INTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 12.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2966, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8267. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7483. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2383, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9833.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.50 million has total of 21,090K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,530 K in contrast with the sum of -16,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,310 K and last quarter income was -4,730 K.