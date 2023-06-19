Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) volume hitting the figure of 0.28 million.

Company News

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $2.16. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.19 and dropped to $2.0934 before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. Over the past 52 weeks, AQST has traded in a range of $0.62-$2.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -6.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.70%. With a float of $52.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 130 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.30, operating margin of -88.23, and the pretax margin is -114.11.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 29.60%.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -114.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s (AQST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)

The latest stats from [Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., AQST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.44 million was superior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s (AQST) raw stochastic average was set at 73.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.24. The third major resistance level sits at $2.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.05. The third support level lies at $2.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 120.81 million has total of 55,922K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,680 K in contrast with the sum of -54,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,130 K and last quarter income was 8,070 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Investors must take note of AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s (AIRS) performance last week, which was -1.87%.

Shaun Noe -
AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.02, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading...
Read more

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) with a beta value of 1.07 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
June 16, 2023, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: IRS) trading session started at the price of $6.84, that was 5.93% jump from...
Read more

Now that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volume has hit 0.22 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
On June 16, 2023, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) opened at $1.70, lower -4.82% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.