Investors finally get a glimpse of National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) volume hitting the figure of 0.4 million.

National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE: NHI) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $54.99, plunging -1.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.19 and dropped to $53.83 before settling in for the closing price of $54.64. Within the past 52 weeks, NHI’s price has moved between $47.54 and $67.16.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -39.40%. With a float of $41.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.26, operating margin of +51.00, and the pretax margin is +22.92.

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of National Health Investors Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 56,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $56.60, taking the stock ownership to the 180,548 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $65.93, making the entire transaction worth $98,895. This insider now owns 85,411 shares in total.

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.85) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +23.24 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.01% during the next five years compared to -17.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE: NHI) Trading Performance Indicators

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Health Investors Inc. (NHI)

National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE: NHI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.28 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, National Health Investors Inc.’s (NHI) raw stochastic average was set at 51.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.91 in the near term. At $55.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $56.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.01. The third support level lies at $52.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE: NHI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.37 billion based on 43,389K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 278,190 K and income totals 66,400 K. The company made 82,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 34,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.