Investors finally get a glimpse of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) volume hitting the figure of 0.34 million.

Company News

June 16, 2023, Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) trading session started at the price of $17.47, that was 5.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.35 and dropped to $17.13 before settling in for the closing price of $17.32. A 52-week range for BSRR has been $15.01 – $22.99.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 8.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -20.00%. With a float of $13.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 442 employees.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sierra Bancorp stocks. The insider ownership of Sierra Bancorp is 9.50%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 477. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30 shares at a rate of $15.90, taking the stock ownership to the 20,030 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $15.55, making the entire transaction worth $15,548. This insider now owns 5,207 shares in total.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.64) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +22.11 while generating a return on equity of 10.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) saw its 5-day average volume 89640.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 41930.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Sierra Bancorp’s (BSRR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.74 in the near term. At $19.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.71. The third support level lies at $16.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) Key Stats

There are 15,046K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 260.51 million. As of now, sales total 152,590 K while income totals 33,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 44,000 K while its last quarter net income were 8,750 K.

