Investors finally get a glimpse of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) volume hitting the figure of 0.39 million.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE: THG) stock priced at $114.59, up 1.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.78 and dropped to $114.00 before settling in for the closing price of $113.82. THG’s price has ranged from $110.77 to $149.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -72.00%. With a float of $35.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4600 employees.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 119,396. In this transaction SVP &Princpl. Accntg. Officer of this company sold 862 shares at a rate of $138.51, taking the stock ownership to the 4,075 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,673 for $142.21, making the entire transaction worth $380,127. This insider now owns 19,846 shares in total.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.14 while generating a return on equity of 4.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.55% during the next five years compared to -9.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE: THG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE: THG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.44.

During the past 100 days, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s (THG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $116.05 in the near term. At $116.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $117.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.25. The third support level lies at $112.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE: THG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.07 billion, the company has a total of 35,726K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,469 M while annual income is 116,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,444 M while its latest quarter income was -12,000 K.