Investors finally get a glimpse of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) volume hitting the figure of 0.37 million.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $35.20, up 0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.41 and dropped to $34.71 before settling in for the closing price of $34.85. Over the past 52 weeks, TTEC has traded in a range of $30.77-$77.11.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 10.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.70%. With a float of $18.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.23 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 65000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.55, operating margin of +7.80, and the pretax margin is +5.90.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of TTEC Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 38.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 9,696. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300 shares at a rate of $32.32, taking the stock ownership to the 300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director bought 7,960 for $31.40, making the entire transaction worth $249,943. This insider now owns 33,229 shares in total.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.22 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 129.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TTEC Holdings Inc.’s (TTEC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC)

The latest stats from [TTEC Holdings Inc., TTEC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.21 million was superior to 0.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, TTEC Holdings Inc.’s (TTEC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.73. The third major resistance level sits at $36.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.33. The third support level lies at $33.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.65 billion has total of 47,253K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,444 M in contrast with the sum of 103,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 633,290 K and last quarter income was 18,650 K.