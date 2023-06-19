Search
admin
admin

Investors finally get a glimpse of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) volume hitting the figure of 0.37 million.

Top Picks

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $35.20, up 0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.41 and dropped to $34.71 before settling in for the closing price of $34.85. Over the past 52 weeks, TTEC has traded in a range of $30.77-$77.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 10.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.70%. With a float of $18.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.23 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 65000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.55, operating margin of +7.80, and the pretax margin is +5.90.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of TTEC Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 38.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 9,696. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300 shares at a rate of $32.32, taking the stock ownership to the 300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director bought 7,960 for $31.40, making the entire transaction worth $249,943. This insider now owns 33,229 shares in total.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.22 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 129.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TTEC Holdings Inc.’s (TTEC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC)

The latest stats from [TTEC Holdings Inc., TTEC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.21 million was superior to 0.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, TTEC Holdings Inc.’s (TTEC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.73. The third major resistance level sits at $36.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.33. The third support level lies at $33.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.65 billion has total of 47,253K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,444 M in contrast with the sum of 103,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 633,290 K and last quarter income was 18,650 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Now that Forrester Research Inc.’s volume has hit 0.3 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
On June 16, 2023, Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) opened at $30.05, higher 0.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

A look at Instructure Holdings Inc.’s (INST) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Instructure Holdings Inc. (NYSE: INST) stock priced at $25.57, down -2.40% from the previous...
Read more

Global Partners LP (GLP) volume exceeds 0.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $31.45, plunging -2.60% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.