Investors must take note of AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s (AIRS) performance last week, which was -1.87%.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.02, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.369 and dropped to $7.82 before settling in for the closing price of $7.89. Within the past 52 weeks, AIRS’s price has moved between $2.69 and $11.26.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -239.00%. With a float of $41.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.44 million.

In an organization with 291 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.03, operating margin of +3.36, and the pretax margin is -6.69.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is 29.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 63,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 18,000 shares at a rate of $3.50, taking the stock ownership to the 50,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 150,000 for $3.11, making the entire transaction worth $466,500. This insider now owns 14,811,956 shares in total.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -8.70 while generating a return on equity of -19.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -239.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) Trading Performance Indicators

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.19 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s (AIRS) raw stochastic average was set at 80.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.71. However, in the short run, AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.21. Second resistance stands at $8.57. The third major resistance level sits at $8.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.47. The third support level lies at $7.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 448.02 million based on 56,785K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 168,790 K and income totals -14,680 K. The company made 45,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10 K in sales during its previous quarter.