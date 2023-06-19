Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Babylon Holdings Limited’s (BBLN) performance last week, which was -9.84%.

Analyst Insights

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.58, down -2.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.593 and dropped to $0.5609 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Over the past 52 weeks, BBLN has traded in a range of $0.50-$30.25.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -156.70%. With a float of $6.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1895 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.95, operating margin of +64.10, and the pretax margin is -19.96.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Babylon Holdings Limited is 42.64%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 23,086. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 3,202 shares at a rate of $7.21, taking the stock ownership to the 40,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 3,743 for $7.66, making the entire transaction worth $28,671. This insider now owns 43,596 shares in total.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$2.53 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$2.75) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -19.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -156.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Babylon Holdings Limited’s (BBLN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.83, a number that is poised to hit -2.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN)

Looking closely at Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Babylon Holdings Limited’s (BBLN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 241.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.7369, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.2791. However, in the short run, Babylon Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5950. Second resistance stands at $0.6100. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6271. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5629, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5458. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5308.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.20 million has total of 25,614K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,110 M in contrast with the sum of -221,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 311,120 K and last quarter income was -63,230 K.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) posted a 1.59% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
On June 16, 2023, Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) opened at $1.20, higher 6.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 752,470 K

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) stock priced at $219.46, down -0.33% from the previous...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) market cap hits 38.20 million

Steve Mayer -
Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $2.21, down -6.67% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

