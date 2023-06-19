Search
Investors must take note of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s (BKCC) performance last week, which was -3.30%.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) stock priced at $3.26, down -1.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.26 and dropped to $3.21 before settling in for the closing price of $3.26. BKCC’s price has ranged from $3.03 to $4.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.70%. With a float of $71.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.57 million.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is 1.35%, while institutional ownership is 20.97%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -11.19% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)

The latest stats from [BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, BKCC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.2 million was superior to 0.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s (BKCC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.28. The third major resistance level sits at $3.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. The third support level lies at $3.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 233.68 million, the company has a total of 72,572K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,940 K while annual income is 3,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,760 K while its latest quarter income was 8,520 K.

