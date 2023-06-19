Investors must take note of Cadre Holdings Inc.’s (CDRE) performance last week, which was 4.14%.

Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.35, soaring 3.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.93 and dropped to $20.1554 before settling in for the closing price of $20.12. Within the past 52 weeks, CDRE’s price has moved between $16.58 and $31.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -56.20%. With a float of $16.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2274 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.16, operating margin of +4.57, and the pretax margin is +2.05.

Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cadre Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 42.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 32,775,000. In this transaction CEO AND CHAIRMAN of this company sold 1,725,000 shares at a rate of $19.00, taking the stock ownership to the 13,998,905 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Director sold 12,000 for $21.34, making the entire transaction worth $256,055. This insider now owns 116,347 shares in total.

Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.27 while generating a return on equity of 4.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 86217.0, its volume of 0.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Cadre Holdings Inc.’s (CDRE) raw stochastic average was set at 58.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.17 in the near term. At $21.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.62.

Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 756.16 million based on 37,586K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 457,840 K and income totals 5,820 K. The company made 111,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.