Investors must take note of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s (BBCP) performance last week, which was 8.13%.

June 16, 2023, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) trading session started at the price of $7.30, that was 3.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.53 and dropped to $7.28 before settling in for the closing price of $7.23. A 52-week range for BBCP has been $5.41 – $8.24.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 255.90%. With a float of $26.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1650 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.77, operating margin of +12.57, and the pretax margin is +8.52.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 63.40%.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 255.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s (BBCP) raw stochastic average was set at 54.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.56 in the near term. At $7.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.17. The third support level lies at $7.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) Key Stats

There are 55,410K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 396.79 million. As of now, sales total 401,290 K while income totals 28,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 107,790 K while its last quarter net income were 5,590 K.