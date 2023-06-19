Investors must take note of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s (EGLE) performance last week, which was 4.76%.

On June 16, 2023, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) opened at $45.25, higher 0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.95 and dropped to $44.82 before settling in for the closing price of $45.09. Price fluctuations for EGLE have ranged from $39.16 to $67.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 24.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.00% at the time writing. With a float of $12.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.32, operating margin of +34.60, and the pretax margin is +34.45.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 80,359. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,700 shares at a rate of $47.27, taking the stock ownership to the 5,842 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s Director sold 1,700 for $47.24, making the entire transaction worth $80,308. This insider now owns 4,142 shares in total.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +34.45 while generating a return on equity of 33.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s (EGLE) raw stochastic average was set at 22.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.90 in the near term. At $46.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.23. The third support level lies at $43.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) Key Stats

There are currently 13,712K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 618.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 719,850 K according to its annual income of 248,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 105,200 K and its income totaled 3,200 K.