Investors must take note of High Tide Inc.’s (HITI) performance last week, which was 1.60%.

On June 16, 2023, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) opened at $1.33, lower -3.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.369 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. Price fluctuations for HITI have ranged from $1.03 to $2.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 104.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.80% at the time writing. With a float of $64.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.23, operating margin of -5.64, and the pretax margin is -20.67.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of High Tide Inc. is 9.24%, while institutional ownership is 5.56%.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -20.11 while generating a return on equity of -47.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for High Tide Inc. (HITI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of High Tide Inc. (HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, High Tide Inc.’s (HITI) raw stochastic average was set at 31.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3114, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4156. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3393 in the near term. At $1.4087, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4483. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2303, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1907. The third support level lies at $1.1213 if the price breaches the second support level.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) Key Stats

There are currently 75,087K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 128.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 277,200 K according to its annual income of -55,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 87,680 K and its income totaled -2,930 K.