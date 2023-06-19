Investors must take note of LSI Industries Inc.’s (LYTS) performance last week, which was -3.78%.

June 16, 2023, LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) trading session started at the price of $11.94, that was 0.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.13 and dropped to $11.7212 before settling in for the closing price of $11.95. A 52-week range for LYTS has been $5.41 – $16.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 6.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 151.10%. With a float of $24.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1380 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.00, operating margin of +4.76, and the pretax margin is +4.19.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LSI Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LSI Industries Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 42,093. In this transaction Executive VP; CFO of this company sold 3,201 shares at a rate of $13.15, taking the stock ownership to the 132,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Executive VP; CFO sold 800 for $13.17, making the entire transaction worth $10,536. This insider now owns 135,562 shares in total.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +3.30 while generating a return on equity of 10.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)

The latest stats from [LSI Industries Inc., LYTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.2 million was inferior to 0.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, LSI Industries Inc.’s (LYTS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.35. The third major resistance level sits at $12.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.53. The third support level lies at $11.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) Key Stats

There are 28,368K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 338.95 million. As of now, sales total 455,120 K while income totals 15,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 117,470 K while its last quarter net income were 4,670 K.