Investors must take note of Origin Agritech Limited’s (SEED) performance last week, which was -25.98%.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) stock priced at $4.84, down -18.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.2099 and dropped to $3.96 before settling in for the closing price of $4.83. SEED’s price has ranged from $4.64 to $12.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 127.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.30%. With a float of $5.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.80, operating margin of -24.53, and the pretax margin is +4.40.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of Origin Agritech Limited is 38.70%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Origin Agritech Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21

Technical Analysis of Origin Agritech Limited (SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) saw its 5-day average volume 59220.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 31943.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Origin Agritech Limited’s (SEED) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.79 in the near term. At $5.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.13. The third support level lies at $2.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.41 million, the company has a total of 6,296K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,410 K while annual income is -880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -28,447 K.