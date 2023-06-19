Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of Origin Agritech Limited’s (SEED) performance last week, which was -25.98%.

Company News

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) stock priced at $4.84, down -18.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.2099 and dropped to $3.96 before settling in for the closing price of $4.83. SEED’s price has ranged from $4.64 to $12.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 127.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.30%. With a float of $5.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.80, operating margin of -24.53, and the pretax margin is +4.40.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of Origin Agritech Limited is 38.70%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Origin Agritech Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21

Technical Analysis of Origin Agritech Limited (SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) saw its 5-day average volume 59220.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 31943.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Origin Agritech Limited’s (SEED) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.79 in the near term. At $5.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.13. The third support level lies at $2.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.41 million, the company has a total of 6,296K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,410 K while annual income is -880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -28,447 K.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) is -44.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
On June 16, 2023, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO) opened at $10.86, lower -16.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Matthews International Corporation (MATW) performance over the last week is recorded 1.37%

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) stock priced at $42.06, down -0.77% from the previous...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) performance over the last week is recorded 2.04%

Shaun Noe -
AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $49.90, down -2.06% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

