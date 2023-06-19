Investors must take note of REV Group Inc.’s (REVG) performance last week, which was 0.62%.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) stock priced at $13.13, down -0.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.13 and dropped to $12.80 before settling in for the closing price of $13.01. REVG’s price has ranged from $9.85 to $16.38 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 0.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -60.00%. With a float of $30.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.70 million.

In an organization with 6873 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.31, operating margin of +2.33, and the pretax margin is +0.85.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of REV Group Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +0.65 while generating a return on equity of 3.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.76% during the next five years compared to -13.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are REV Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of REV Group Inc. (REVG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was better than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, REV Group Inc.’s (REVG) raw stochastic average was set at 69.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.24. However, in the short run, REV Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.13. Second resistance stands at $13.30. The third major resistance level sits at $13.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.64. The third support level lies at $12.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 774.05 million, the company has a total of 59,495K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,332 M while annual income is 15,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 681,200 K while its latest quarter income was 14,200 K.