Investors must take note of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s (STBX) performance last week, which was 9.00%.

Company News

On June 16, 2023, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) opened at $3.07, higher 2.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.07. Price fluctuations for STBX have ranged from $1.37 to $46.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 176.20% at the time writing. With a float of $16.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.11, operating margin of +67.58, and the pretax margin is +67.59.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is 71.85%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +45.72 while generating a return on equity of 308.38.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 176.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.37 million, its volume of 0.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s (STBX) raw stochastic average was set at 62.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.20 in the near term. At $3.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.92.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Key Stats

There are currently 54,375K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 139.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,194 K according to its annual income of 3,602 K.

