Investors must take note of Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNGX) performance last week, which was 5.41%.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $3.64, down -2.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.66 and dropped to $3.33 before settling in for the closing price of $3.61. Over the past 52 weeks, TNGX has traded in a range of $2.47-$8.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.40%. With a float of $74.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.19 million.

In an organization with 110 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.80, operating margin of -446.79, and the pretax margin is -434.92.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tango Therapeutics Inc. is 15.32%, while institutional ownership is 77.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 325,227. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $4.65, taking the stock ownership to the 7,123,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 50,000 for $4.43, making the entire transaction worth $221,640. This insider now owns 268,524 shares in total.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -435.14 while generating a return on equity of -36.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNGX) raw stochastic average was set at 20.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.38. However, in the short run, Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.67. Second resistance stands at $3.83. The third major resistance level sits at $4.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.17. The third support level lies at $3.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 319.09 million has total of 88,407K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,860 K in contrast with the sum of -108,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,770 K and last quarter income was -28,010 K.