Investors must take note of Tennant Company’s (TNC) performance last week, which was 1.53%.

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $82.07, down -0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.07 and dropped to $80.12 before settling in for the closing price of $81.33. Over the past 52 weeks, TNC has traded in a range of $54.90-$81.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 1.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.00%. With a float of $18.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4299 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.56, operating margin of +8.02, and the pretax margin is +7.28.

Tennant Company (TNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Tennant Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,206,480. In this transaction FORMER, SVP, CHIEF ADMIN OFFR of this company sold 15,999 shares at a rate of $75.41, taking the stock ownership to the 21,760 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s FORMER, SVP, CHIEF ADMIN OFFR sold 4,445 for $75.74, making the entire transaction worth $336,682. This insider now owns 21,760 shares in total.

Tennant Company (TNC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.84) by $0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +6.07 while generating a return on equity of 14.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 64.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tennant Company’s (TNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tennant Company (TNC)

The latest stats from [Tennant Company, TNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.11 million was superior to 83106.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Tennant Company’s (TNC) raw stochastic average was set at 95.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $82.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $83.06. The third major resistance level sits at $84.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.16. The third support level lies at $78.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.51 billion has total of 18,510K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,092 M in contrast with the sum of 66,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 305,800 K and last quarter income was 24,300 K.