Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) is expecting -1.82% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.75, plunging -1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.826 and dropped to $19.20 before settling in for the closing price of $19.77. Within the past 52 weeks, JAMF’s price has moved between $16.53 and $28.38.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -84.10%. With a float of $120.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2796 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.65, operating margin of -27.87, and the pretax margin is -29.70.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jamf Holding Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 552,712. In this transaction Chief Strategist of this company sold 30,738 shares at a rate of $17.98, taking the stock ownership to the 357,599 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 28,780 for $17.61, making the entire transaction worth $506,928. This insider now owns 182,101 shares in total.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -29.51 while generating a return on equity of -19.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.10% during the next five years compared to -3.88% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

Looking closely at Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Jamf Holding Corp.’s (JAMF) raw stochastic average was set at 47.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.54. However, in the short run, Jamf Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.77. Second resistance stands at $20.11. The third major resistance level sits at $20.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.52.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.45 billion based on 123,987K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 478,780 K and income totals -141,300 K. The company made 132,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.