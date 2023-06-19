Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) volume exceeds 0.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 16, 2023, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) opened at $0.319, higher 1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.325 and dropped to $0.3105 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for KXIN have ranged from $0.23 to $1.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.40% at the time writing. With a float of $126.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.78, operating margin of -85.54, and the pretax margin is -102.06.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kaixin Auto Holdings is 38.83%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -102.25 while generating a return on equity of -277.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

The latest stats from [Kaixin Auto Holdings, KXIN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.16 million was inferior to 0.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Kaixin Auto Holdings’s (KXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3294, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4685. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3298. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3347. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3443. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3153, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3057. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3008.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Key Stats

There are currently 228,383K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 73.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 82,840 K according to its annual income of -84,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 99,953 K and its income totaled 76,817 K.