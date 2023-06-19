Last month’s performance of 1.93% for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) stock priced at $93.18, down -0.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.6299 and dropped to $91.80 before settling in for the closing price of $92.46. ASND’s price has ranged from $64.33 to $134.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 101.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.50%. With a float of $57.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.33 million.

In an organization with 797 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.77, operating margin of -1097.85, and the pretax margin is -1094.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 123.56%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1139.63 while generating a return on equity of -95.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 62.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.13 and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.26.

During the past 100 days, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) raw stochastic average was set at 46.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.06. However, in the short run, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $93.39. Second resistance stands at $94.42. The third major resistance level sits at $95.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.76. The third support level lies at $89.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.30 billion, the company has a total of 57,329K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 53,920 K while annual income is -614,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 36,050 K while its latest quarter income was -119,060 K.