Last month’s performance of 15.73% for Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) is certainly impressive

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NECB) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $14.48, up 4.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.05 and dropped to $14.13 before settling in for the closing price of $14.40. Over the past 52 weeks, NECB has traded in a range of $11.25-$15.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 114.40%. With a float of $14.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 134 employees.

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 27.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 61,930. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $15.48, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Director bought 520 for $13.44, making the entire transaction worth $6,989. This insider now owns 11,520 shares in total.

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.61) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +33.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NECB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Northeast Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NECB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NECB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 85436.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Northeast Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NECB) raw stochastic average was set at 71.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.33 in the near term. At $15.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.81. The third support level lies at $13.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NECB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 217.34 million has total of 15,092K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 73,690 K in contrast with the sum of 24,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,630 K and last quarter income was 11,240 K.