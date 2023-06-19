Last month’s performance of 18.68% for Allot Ltd. (ALLT) is certainly impressive

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $3.00, up 3.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.145 and dropped to $2.92 before settling in for the closing price of $2.94. Over the past 52 weeks, ALLT has traded in a range of $2.43-$5.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 8.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -107.60%. With a float of $35.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.42 million.

In an organization with 730 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.90, operating margin of -30.36, and the pretax margin is -24.55.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Allot Ltd. is 16.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.70%.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -26.10 while generating a return on equity of -28.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.90% during the next five years compared to -9.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allot Ltd.’s (ALLT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allot Ltd. (ALLT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.12 million. That was better than the volume of 74688.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Allot Ltd.’s (ALLT) raw stochastic average was set at 41.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.37. However, in the short run, Allot Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.16. Second resistance stands at $3.26. The third major resistance level sits at $3.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. The third support level lies at $2.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 110.01 million has total of 37,425K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 122,740 K in contrast with the sum of -32,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,130 K and last quarter income was -11,360 K.