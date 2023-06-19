Last month’s performance of 29.11% for Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) stock priced at $1.04, up 4.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.99 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. BTTX’s price has ranged from $0.59 to $2.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.20%. With a float of $5.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 54 employees.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Better Therapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 520. In this transaction Director of this company bought 600 shares at a rate of $0.87, taking the stock ownership to the 1,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s insider bought 4,969,697 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $4,100,000. This insider now owns 11,797,348 shares in total.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -221.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Better Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Better Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTTX) raw stochastic average was set at 42.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9814, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2884. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0567 in the near term. At $1.0933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9533. The third support level lies at $0.9167 if the price breaches the second support level.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.10 million, the company has a total of 31,731K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -39,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,360 K.