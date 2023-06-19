Last month’s performance of 3.26% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is certainly impressive

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3078, soaring 2.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.33 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Within the past 52 weeks, BRSH’s price has moved between $0.11 and $3.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -108.10%. With a float of $6.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.13, operating margin of -347.66, and the pretax margin is -332.97.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bruush Oral Care Inc. is 15.53%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -332.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55

Technical Analysis of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

The latest stats from [Bruush Oral Care Inc., BRSH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.99 million was superior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s (BRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 56.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2855, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6082. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3467. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2867. The third support level lies at $0.2733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.50 million based on 8,151K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,632 K and income totals -8,765 K. The company made 790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -626 K in sales during its previous quarter.