Last month’s performance of 3.96% for HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) is certainly impressive

HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $24.93, up 0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.04 and dropped to $24.47 before settling in for the closing price of $24.56. Over the past 52 weeks, HSTM has traded in a range of $18.81-$27.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 4.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 112.90%. With a float of $24.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1135 workers is very important to gauge.

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of HealthStream Inc. is 17.90%, while institutional ownership is 73.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 378,096. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 15,150 shares at a rate of $24.96, taking the stock ownership to the 185,165 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director sold 3,374 for $25.26, making the entire transaction worth $85,226. This insider now owns 18,488 shares in total.

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 12.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HealthStream Inc.’s (HSTM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HealthStream Inc. (HSTM)

The latest stats from [HealthStream Inc., HSTM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.14 million was superior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, HealthStream Inc.’s (HSTM) raw stochastic average was set at 39.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.31. The third major resistance level sits at $25.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.17. The third support level lies at $23.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 753.60 million has total of 30,683K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 266,830 K in contrast with the sum of 12,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 68,950 K and last quarter income was 2,620 K.