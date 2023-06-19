Last month’s performance of -36.31% for USD Partners LP (USDP) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) stock priced at $0.99, down -1.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $0.99 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. USDP’s price has ranged from $0.80 to $6.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 0.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -328.60%. With a float of $14.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.57 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.78, operating margin of +10.68, and the pretax margin is -53.73.

USD Partners LP (USDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Railroads Industry. The insider ownership of USD Partners LP is 58.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%.

USD Partners LP (USDP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -53.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are USD Partners LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of USD Partners LP (USDP)

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 72124.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, USD Partners LP’s (USDP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0978, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3080. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0300 in the near term. At $1.0600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9600. The third support level lies at $0.9300 if the price breaches the second support level.

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.40 million, the company has a total of 33,759K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 111,660 K while annual income is -61,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,130 K while its latest quarter income was 1,980 K.