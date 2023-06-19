Last month’s performance of 5.01% for Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is certainly impressive

June 16, 2023, Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) trading session started at the price of $308.71, that was 0.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $309.29 and dropped to $306.62 before settling in for the closing price of $306.11. A 52-week range for RACE has been $172.72 – $306.73.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.10%. With a float of $115.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.37 million.

In an organization with 4961 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.01, operating margin of +24.39, and the pretax margin is +22.99.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ferrari N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Ferrari N.V. is 33.82%, while institutional ownership is 39.07%.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.58) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +18.30 while generating a return on equity of 38.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.77% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ferrari N.V. (RACE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was better than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.24.

During the past 100 days, Ferrari N.V.’s (RACE) raw stochastic average was set at 98.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $288.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $241.57. However, in the short run, Ferrari N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $309.33. Second resistance stands at $310.65. The third major resistance level sits at $312.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $306.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $305.31. The third support level lies at $303.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) Key Stats

There are 184,750K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 55.87 billion. As of now, sales total 5,368 M while income totals 982,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,534 M while its last quarter net income were 317,220 K.