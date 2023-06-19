Last month’s performance of -5.47% for TORM plc (TRMD) is certainly impressive

TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $25.69, down -0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.74 and dropped to $25.33 before settling in for the closing price of $25.67. Over the past 52 weeks, TRMD has traded in a range of $11.00-$36.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.60%. With a float of $29.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 446 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.53, operating margin of +40.72, and the pretax margin is +38.56.

TORM plc (TRMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of TORM plc is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 79.67%.

TORM plc (TRMD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.8 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.23) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +38.99 while generating a return on equity of 45.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TORM plc’s (TRMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TORM plc (TRMD)

The latest stats from [TORM plc, TRMD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.19 million was inferior to 0.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, TORM plc’s (TRMD) raw stochastic average was set at 18.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.95. The third major resistance level sits at $26.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.13. The third support level lies at $24.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.16 billion has total of 81,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,443 M in contrast with the sum of 562,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 390,200 K and last quarter income was 153,600 K.