Last month’s performance of 7.29% for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) is certainly impressive

On June 16, 2023, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) opened at $160.36, lower -0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $160.36 and dropped to $155.885 before settling in for the closing price of $158.95. Price fluctuations for AMR have ranged from $100.46 to $183.46 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 20.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 419.50% at the time writing. With a float of $13.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3950 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.59, operating margin of +38.76, and the pretax margin is +37.91.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Coking Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 3,587,415. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $179.37, taking the stock ownership to the 81,913 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s President & COO sold 15,552 for $160.44, making the entire transaction worth $2,495,163. This insider now owns 33,348 shares in total.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $14.12) by $2.89. This company achieved a net margin of +35.32 while generating a return on equity of 146.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 419.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 74.62, a number that is poised to hit 14.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR)

The latest stats from [Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., AMR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.28 million was superior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.07.

During the past 100 days, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s (AMR) raw stochastic average was set at 48.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $150.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $159.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $162.41. The third major resistance level sits at $164.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $155.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.46. The third support level lies at $151.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Key Stats

There are currently 14,474K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,102 M according to its annual income of 1,449 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 911,240 K and its income totaled 270,770 K.