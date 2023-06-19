Last month’s performance of 9.00% for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is certainly impressive

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $517.22, up 0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $517.22 and dropped to $507.83 before settling in for the closing price of $512.02. Over the past 52 weeks, DECK has traded in a range of $238.43-$514.50.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 13.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.10%. With a float of $26.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.97, operating margin of +18.07, and the pretax margin is +18.36.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Deckers Outdoor Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 102.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 3,629,920. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 7,408 shares at a rate of $490.00, taking the stock ownership to the 45,142 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,000 for $492.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,478,700. This insider now owns 24,948 shares in total.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.67) by $0.79. This company achieved a net margin of +14.24 while generating a return on equity of 31.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.40% during the next five years compared to 27.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s (DECK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.41, a number that is poised to hit 2.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.23.

During the past 100 days, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s (DECK) raw stochastic average was set at 96.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $478.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $407.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $517.35 in the near term. At $521.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $526.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $507.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $503.20. The third support level lies at $498.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.39 billion has total of 26,160K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,627 M in contrast with the sum of 516,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 791,570 K and last quarter income was 91,790 K.