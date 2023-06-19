Last month’s performance of 9.36% for Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is certainly impressive

June 16, 2023, Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) trading session started at the price of $71.27, that was -0.76% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.50 and dropped to $70.02 before settling in for the closing price of $70.86. A 52-week range for AWI has been $62.03 – $94.94.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.30%. With a float of $45.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.40 million.

In an organization with 3000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.44, operating margin of +17.20, and the pretax margin is +20.89.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Armstrong World Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Armstrong World Industries Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 104.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 547,757. In this transaction SVP Americas of this company sold 6,835 shares at a rate of $80.14, taking the stock ownership to the 38,218 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s CEO sold 25,689 for $68.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,768,151. This insider now owns 332,435 shares in total.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.09) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.94 while generating a return on equity of 37.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.51% during the next five years compared to 11.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s (AWI) raw stochastic average was set at 38.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.97. However, in the short run, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.21. Second resistance stands at $72.09. The third major resistance level sits at $72.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.13. The third support level lies at $68.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) Key Stats

There are 45,119K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.20 billion. As of now, sales total 1,233 M while income totals 202,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 310,200 K while its last quarter net income were 47,300 K.