Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is -1.82% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) stock priced at $0.3419. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3419 and dropped to $0.3128 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. LFLY’s price has ranged from $0.26 to $10.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 137.80%. With a float of $32.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.70 million.

In an organization with 204 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.63, operating margin of -59.13, and the pretax margin is +10.70.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 1,010. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,334 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 318,247 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,500 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $757. This insider now owns 216,841 shares in total.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.70 while generating a return on equity of 13.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leafly Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 16.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3453, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6227. However, in the short run, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3503. Second resistance stands at $0.3607. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3794. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3212, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3025. The third support level lies at $0.2921 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.00 million, the company has a total of 41,208K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,360 K while annual income is 5,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,250 K while its latest quarter income was -5,400 K.