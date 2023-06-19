Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) to new highs

June 16, 2023, CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) trading session started at the price of $1.29, that was 9.52% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. A 52-week range for CCLP has been $1.04 – $1.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 3.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.50%. With a float of $68.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 792 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.96, operating margin of +9.97, and the pretax margin is -4.95.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CSI Compressco LP stocks. The insider ownership of CSI Compressco LP is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 23.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 20,379. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 17,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 769,607 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $1.27, making the entire transaction worth $12,700. This insider now owns 871,211 shares in total.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -6.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.70% during the next five years compared to 32.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 95417.0, its volume of 0.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, CSI Compressco LP’s (CCLP) raw stochastic average was set at 75.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1628, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2625. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4333 in the near term. At $1.4867, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1133.

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) Key Stats

There are 141,995K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 178.90 million. As of now, sales total 353,400 K while income totals -22,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 91,370 K while its last quarter net income were -2,610 K.