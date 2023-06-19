Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) stock priced at $11.63, down -0.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.63 and dropped to $11.425 before settling in for the closing price of $11.52. ZGN’s price has ranged from $9.59 to $13.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 138.10%. With a float of $55.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6030 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.83, operating margin of +9.67, and the pretax margin is +6.77.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is 76.58%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +3.45 while generating a return on equity of 7.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23 and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN)

Looking closely at Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s (ZGN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.68. However, in the short run, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.62. Second resistance stands at $11.73. The third major resistance level sits at $11.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.21.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.88 billion, the company has a total of 242,803K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,588 M while annual income is 54,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,539 M while its latest quarter income was -162,890 K.