Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing GATX Corporation (GATX) to new highs

On June 16, 2023, GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) opened at $128.25, lower -1.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $128.25 and dropped to $124.85 before settling in for the closing price of $127.46. Price fluctuations for GATX have ranged from $84.96 to $127.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.20% at the time writing. With a float of $34.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.30 million.

The firm has a total of 1904 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.98, operating margin of +26.72, and the pretax margin is +13.91.

GATX Corporation (GATX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GATX Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 101.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 323,507. In this transaction Sr VP Treasurer & CRO of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $124.43, taking the stock ownership to the 4,649 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Sr. VP & Controller sold 1,000 for $120.61, making the entire transaction worth $120,614. This insider now owns 1,582 shares in total.

GATX Corporation (GATX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.71) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +12.25 while generating a return on equity of 7.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GATX Corporation (GATX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GATX Corporation (GATX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GATX Corporation, GATX], we can find that recorded value of 0.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, GATX Corporation’s (GATX) raw stochastic average was set at 88.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $127.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $129.43. The third major resistance level sits at $130.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $120.42.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) Key Stats

There are currently 35,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,273 M according to its annual income of 155,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 338,900 K and its income totaled 77,400 K.