Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) to new highs

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $2.69, up 9.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.50 before settling in for the closing price of $2.74. Over the past 52 weeks, IZEA has traded in a range of $1.96-$4.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 11.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.20%. With a float of $14.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 123 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.79, operating margin of -13.34, and the pretax margin is -10.88.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of IZEA Worldwide Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 3,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.65, taking the stock ownership to the 205,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,000 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $1,890. This insider now owns 712,477 shares in total.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -10.88 while generating a return on equity of -6.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 40.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s (IZEA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

Looking closely at IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 39896.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s (IZEA) raw stochastic average was set at 74.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.67. However, in the short run, IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.17. Second resistance stands at $3.33. The third major resistance level sits at $3.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.17.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 187.96 million has total of 15,618K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 41,100 K in contrast with the sum of -4,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,740 K and last quarter income was -2,810 K.