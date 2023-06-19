Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) to new highs

Analyst Insights

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $9.42, down -3.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.43 and dropped to $9.04 before settling in for the closing price of $9.36. Over the past 52 weeks, KLXE has traded in a range of $3.64-$18.63.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 97.50%. With a float of $10.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.20 million.

The firm has a total of 1779 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.24, operating margin of +4.16, and the pretax margin is -0.32.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 35,018. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 4,500 shares at a rate of $7.78, taking the stock ownership to the 157,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s insider sold 1,000 for $7.94, making the entire transaction worth $7,940. This insider now owns 52,241 shares in total.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -0.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s (KLXE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., KLXE], we can find that recorded value of 0.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s (KLXE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.56. The third major resistance level sits at $9.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.52.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 153.59 million has total of 16,407K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 781,600 K in contrast with the sum of -3,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 239,600 K and last quarter income was 9,400 K.

Newsletter

 

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) plunged -1.86 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
June 16, 2023, Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) trading session started at the price of $33.32, that was -1.86% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.15 million

Steve Mayer -
On June 16, 2023, Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BY) opened at $19.69, lower -2.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 1.93% for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) stock priced at $93.18, down -0.12% from the previous...
Read more

