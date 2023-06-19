Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) to new highs

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.00, soaring 5.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.09 and dropped to $2.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. Within the past 52 weeks, LVTX’s price has moved between $1.37 and $7.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 46.40%. With a float of $18.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.29 million.

The firm has a total of 69 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is 28.58%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.52) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -164.55 while generating a return on equity of -31.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) Trading Performance Indicators

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LAVA Therapeutics N.V., LVTX], we can find that recorded value of 0.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, LAVA Therapeutics N.V.’s (LVTX) raw stochastic average was set at 26.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 220.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.14. The third major resistance level sits at $2.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.92.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 51.50 million based on 25,350K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,390 K and income totals -31,910 K. The company made 1,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.