Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) to new highs

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.497, plunging -6.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.51 and dropped to $0.46 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Within the past 52 weeks, NRBO’s price has moved between $0.47 and $63.85.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.60%. With a float of $13.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.18 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.63) by $0.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.66 million, its volume of 0.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6063, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5429. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4933 in the near term. At $0.5267, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3933.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.50 million based on 27,242K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -13,970 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.