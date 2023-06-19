Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ucommune International Ltd (UK) to new highs

Company News

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) stock priced at $0.628, up 2.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.69 and dropped to $0.6116 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. UK’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $7.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 85.70%. With a float of $3.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 357 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.23, operating margin of -31.68, and the pretax margin is -48.63.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ucommune International Ltd is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -44.14 while generating a return on equity of -140.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ucommune International Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.34

Technical Analysis of Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.25 million, its volume of 0.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) raw stochastic average was set at 4.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 255.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 127.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7933, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7578. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6861 in the near term. At $0.7273, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7645. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6077, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5705. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5293.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.30 million, the company has a total of 4,653K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 95,800 K while annual income is -42,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 47,540 K while its latest quarter income was -239,770 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) 20 Days SMA touches 0.78%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
On June 16, 2023, Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE: EE) opened at $20.51, lower -1.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Can CGI Inc.’s (GIB) hike of 0.67% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) stock priced at $105.61, down -0.56% from the previous day...
Read more

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) kicked off at the price of $5.81: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $5.95, down -1.53% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.