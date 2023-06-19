Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) to new highs

June 16, 2023, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) trading session started at the price of $1.94, that was 0.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.94 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. A 52-week range for BBIG has been $1.83 – $38.80.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.40% over the last five years. With a float of $12.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.45 million.

The firm has a total of 45 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vinco Ventures Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -19.90

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG], we can find that recorded value of 0.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.2305, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.1456. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9833. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.7867.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are 12,449K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.70 million. As of now, sales total 9,790 K while income totals -713,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,560 K while its last quarter net income were -98,980 K.