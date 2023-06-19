Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) is -4.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Lifetime Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) stock priced at $4.92. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.0756 and dropped to $4.80 before settling in for the closing price of $4.85. LCUT’s price has ranged from $4.68 to $12.14 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 4.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -130.30%. With a float of $11.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.23 million.

In an organization with 1260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.55, operating margin of +3.10, and the pretax margin is +1.24.

Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Lifetime Brands Inc. is 13.10%, while institutional ownership is 42.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 15,090. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $5.03, taking the stock ownership to the 66,000 shares.

Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.85 while generating a return on equity of -2.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -130.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lifetime Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lifetime Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.13 million. That was better than the volume of 49999.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Lifetime Brands Inc.’s (LCUT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.89. However, in the short run, Lifetime Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.02. Second resistance stands at $5.18. The third major resistance level sits at $5.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.63. The third support level lies at $4.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lifetime Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 105.20 million, the company has a total of 21,693K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 727,660 K while annual income is -6,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 145,440 K while its latest quarter income was -8,810 K.